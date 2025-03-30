1923 season 3: Is a renewal possible at this point?

Is there a chance that we are going to see a 1923 season 3 renewal happen over at Paramount+? We recognize the demand!

Also, let’s just say that when you think about the story itself, it makes so much sense that there could be more told in this era. We still have yet to see a big Spencer – Alexandra reunion, and you can easily argue that there is a lot of time still for the ranch to be “saved.” Though, you could also argue on some level that the ranch never really is — there are always threats leading up to the Yellowstone series finale that aired late last year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

Yet, this is where we should note that there is no evidence that a 1923 season 3 is going to happen — after all, season 2 was billed as the final one, and we know that a number of cast members have a ton of other future commitments.

As crazy as it may seem that the finale is going to tie up all the loose ends, here is your reminder that we are going to see the show have an extended run time — it may actually feel like two different episodes as opposed to just one. That means that a season 3 may not be needed after all, and we’re also not super-sure that Taylor Sheridan is interested in showing a lot of these characters in some extended happy period of time.

As for what the future does hold…

Well, here is where we remind you that there is another prequel potentially coming, and there have been discussions about a 1944 series for a rather long time. That is something that we hope to have some element of clarity on sooner rather than later.

Related – Get some more thoughts now on the events of 1923 season 2 episode 6 — who is in danger?

Do you want to see a 1923 season 3 renewal happen at Paramount+ down the line?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







