Yellowjackets season 3: Will Jason Ritter appear?

What is happening with Jason Ritter and the greater Yellowjackets world? This is obviously something we have wondered for some time — and also for good reason.

After all, remember that it was back before season 2 that we first heard that the actor (the real life husband of star Melanie Lynskey) was joining the show in an undisclosed role. Yet, we are now just a couple of weeks from the end of the season and yet, we’ve still yet to see the man turn up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So is that going to change soon? Well, in a post on Twitter, Ritter himself indicated that he will not be turning up in the remainder of this season.

So, what is happening with Jason?

Well, all indications are that the actor is a part of the long-discussed “bonus” episode, which has yet to have a release date despite being filmed years ago. There are theories aplenty as to why that is, with our general sentiment being that the producers may have changed their plans as to when they want to air this. There’s a good chance that it takes place in a somewhat different timeline than everything else, and it may be a little more evergreen as a result of that. We do hope that it airs before season 4 — at the very least, we have not heard anything that makes us think the show has canceled the episode. You just have to wait a while for it.

For now, let’s just go ahead and saying that there are two more episodes to go in Yellowjackets season 3. Even if there is no Jason Ritter, can we at least have some other twists thrown in here? Let’s hope.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets now, including what else is ahead

Do you think we are going to be seeing Jason Ritter in that Yellowjackets bonus episode at some point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







