After what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get a Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 7 return date? Well, let’s just say that some things are very much changing.

First and foremost here, let’s just note a schedule change: From here on out, the show is shifting over to Friday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern for the remainder of the series. As for the reason behind this, the simplest answer we can really give you is that the ratings were pretty low on Sundays. We know that there’s an argument that this move is sending the show to its death, but if people do watch in the new timeslot, who is to say that this will really be the case? There is a chance that something could turn out a bit differently. (NBC has yet to formally reveal anything regarding the long-term future.)

Now that we have said all of this, let’s just take a moment and get into the story. Below, you can check out the full Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more details:

04/04/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Alice faces unexpected challenges at work. Brett feels pressure launching his car restoration business. Birdie grows more involved in a tempting affair. In flash forwards, Catherine’s marriage faces new hurdles when law enforcement seeks answers. TV-14

In general, we at least think that no matter the timeslot, the show is going to be here to deliver a lot of twists and turns. Also, it will give us a good bit of escapism from the rest of the world! Given where we are at this point in the series, things are only going to get more intense and twisted than ever before.

