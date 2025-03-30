The Equalizer season 5 episode 15 return date: ‘Deception’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, it makes sense to want a return date for The Equalizer season 5 episode 15. So, when is it, and what you can expect?

Well, first and foremost, let’s get some of the bad news out of the way here: You are not going to see the Queen Latifah series on the air next week. What is the reason for that? Well, we do typically see at least one week off for the show in April, so this should not be a huge surprise. There is a concert special airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and there are going to be some repeats following that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So is there anything more that we can say about the future of The Equalizer, it is that we are going to see the show back on Sunday, April 13 with a brand-new episode titled “Deception.” We would love to sit here and say that there are a lot of details out there about it at this point, but let’s just say that this is not the case. Hopefully, that changes over the next few days.

As for the long-term future…

Well, at the moment the show has not been renewed for a season 6, and it is actually one of the few shows out there at CBS that does not have some sort of renewal or cancellation yet. It could come down to the wire and honestly, it may come down to money at the end of the day. CBS does not have full ownership of the show and because of that, it does complicate things a lot compared to a lot of other series that are on the schedule.

Related – Learn more now when it comes to The Equalizer, including the aforementioned possible spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 5 episode 15 when it airs?

Are you bummed to be waiting for it? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







