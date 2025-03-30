Tracker season 2 episode 16 return date: ‘The Mercy Seat’

Following everything that you get a chance to see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a Tracker season 2 episode 16 return date? What about a slightly better sense of what is ahead long-term?

Well, let’s start by noting that unfortunately, there is no new episode of the Justin Hartley series next week — instead, the plan is for there to be a repeat at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time and a concert special in the show’s typical timeslot.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

For the time being, what we can state here is that Tracker is going to return on Sunday, April 13, and with a new episode that is tentatively titled “The Mercy Seat.” At the time of this writing, there is not too much out there about it yet.

Now, if there is anything that we can say about the finale at the moment, it is that this is going to air on May 11. Also, there is going to be a chance to see a story tied back to Colter’s family. This is something that has been a part of the show for the better part of the season! The synopsis below gives you that, in the event you have not seen it already, take a look below.

“Echo Ridge” – Colter returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner’s disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret, on the season two finale of the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For now, here’s another reminder that season 3 of Tracker is coming — the renewal happened not that long ago, and we just have to see what some of the stories are down the line.

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 2 episode 16 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







