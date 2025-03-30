Saturday Night Live cold open skewers Pete Hegseth, Signal

Tonight Saturday Night Live returned after a hiatus, and there were a few simple guesses for the cold open.

So, where did the producers decide to go here? You had the Signal scandal, the Vice President in Greenland, and a handful of other options.

In the end, though, the show decided to go with the Signal controversy, and at the same time, they also decided to throw in here JD Vance in Greenland at the same time with a joke about Severance thrown in here, as well. Even if some of this was predictable, at the same time there were some good jokes thrown in here. We’re not sure that there was really that much of an impression of Pete Hegseth in here, but we honestly don’t mind. Wasn’t really the point, no?

What was also a surprise was seeing host Mikey Madison turn up — it is pretty rare for a first-time host show up early on before the monologue.

In the end…

The best thing that SNL did with this cold open was simply knowing that they did not need to make it extremely long. They gave us exactly what we thought we were going to get and ended it before anything got too stale. While there was no singular moment that people will discuss for months, this was as quintessential an opening for the show as we’ve seen in a rather long time. It also suited the show airing its first episode in the past few weeks.

We’ll see if we end up seeing Hegseth becoming a larger character on the series in the next few weeks; for now, that feels more up in the air.

What did you think about the Saturday Night Live cold open for the week?

