Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 5 — so what can we say now?

Well, first and foremost it is most notable to just come out here and state that the finale will be here sooner rather than later. There are only two episodes left and through a lot of those, we are going to be able to see all sorts of crazy twists and also emotional moments.

If we are talking about episode 5 in particular, one of the things that is perhaps the most important to note is that you are throwing characters somewhat out of their element — which is in itself crazy since that was the original basis for the show, as well. What has changed here is a somewhat complicated thing to answer, and the best way we can put it thematically is that a show like this does love to throw people into uncomfortable spots at times.

To get a few more details into what lies ahead, be sure to see our full Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Secrets and lies unfold when Annie, Terry, Kate and Robbie take a trip to the Blue Mountains.

One of the classic rules of TV that we tend to believe in here is that secrets almost always come out, and it often happens in uncomfortable settings. Be prepared for a lot of that within the episode and beyond just that, also be prepared for us to see something build up for the finale. This is one of those shows that can easily go out with a bang and by virtue of that, leave you wanting so much more. Let’s just hope that it creates some sort of moment that leaves people talking…

