Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 5: Who else died?

Heading into Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 5 over at MGM+, we had a pretty good feeling that we were going to see someone else die. The real question was just who said someone was ultimately going to be.

Well, let’s just go ahead and say here that the creative team behind the mystery show decided to just make things as crazy as humanly possible. After all, over the course of the episode tonight we saw just about every major character possible killed off … or did we?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say here that Amy and Dan are the two who were obviously taken out, as we saw them alongside the stab wounds. They are gone. Meanwhile, we heard the gunshot and saw Kevin’s body fall into the pond.

Now, here is where we will say that things get a little bit tricky. Amidst the fog close to the transmitter, Zack was seemingly shoved to his death. Was that really the case? It is a fair thing to wonder, given that the killer never seemed to check that he was dead. From there, they confronted Sonja (seemingly the last person alive), and she then proclaimed … that she knew who they were? How in the world is that possible?

Well, here is where you have to wonder that 1) either the killer is someone Sonja knows from the outside world or 2) someone presumed dead is actually still alive. As we explain in the video above, the most interesting possibility here is that Kevin faked his own death, used Dan’s body, and is hoping nobody really looks that closely.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

