Agatha All Along season 2: Kathryn Hahn hopes for more

We know that for months now, there has been some chatter regarding an Agatha All Along season 2 — or at least something else with Kathryn Hahn as the character. We know that Disney’s Emmy submissions suggest that they are viewing the show as a Drama rather than Limited Series … so there is at least hope? That’s all you can really cling to at this point.

So while the future of this show is really down to what the higher-ups and/or Marvel actually want, we can at least say that Hahn herself would be happy to revisit Agatha Harkness. It is mostly just a matter of if it actually happens.

Speaking in a new interview on The Today Show to promote The Studio, her new Apple TV+ series, Hahn noted that she “hopes” that she will be able to play the character ago. The possibility is certainly out there in several different forms, whether it be a new limited series, a season 2, or some sort of movie.

Of course, we do think that it would have been really fun had Agatha All Along just gotten more of a traditional TV run. However, following the events of the season 1 finale we know that it can be really hard in order to un-ring that bell — but then again, this is Marvel! This is a show with a ton of witchcraft front and center for it, so that is possible that you can find a way to bring her back … or at least make her turn up in some sort of spectral form.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Disney has some conversations all about this in the relatively near future.

