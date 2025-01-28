Agatha All Along season 2: What to make of latest ‘update’

Are the odds of there being an Agatha All Along season 2 as slim as certain reports may be making it seem?

Well, this week some more conversation about the future has gained traction, and it is mostly due to some comments that Patti LuPone made on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show.

In this conversation (via The Wrap), the iconic actress discussed a conversation that she had with executive producer Jac Schaeffer, who explained how the story was meant to be one-and-done and there is nothing else planned:

“Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’ … “[Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.’ She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

Here is where you can argue that a lot of this becomes a little bit more complicated. Why would we sit here and think that everything is settled based on a conversation LuPone had back seemingly during production? Disney submitting Agatha All Along as a Drama rather than a Limited Series suggests that there could be more — or, at the least, something else in this world under a separate name. Would Shaeffer be interested in something more about the search for Tommy? The future seems to be mostly in the EP’s hands, especially given the strong critical reception that both Agatha and also WandaVision received.

For now, we will continue to cross our fingers and hope at least for something more to come trickling out…

Do you still want an Agatha All Along season 2, or at least something else within this world?

