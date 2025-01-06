Agatha All Along season 2: Kathryn Hahn shares interest

Is there going to be an Agatha All Along season 2 at Disney+, or at least some sort of spin-off still featuring Kathryn Hahn? For weeks now, this has been a big question for a number of different reasons. There was some closure to season 1, but you can argue there is more story to tell thanks to Billy’s journey and a search for Tommy. Also, Agatha does still technically exist in some form, right?

One other big of possible renewal evidence came out recently through awards submissions, as this is being entered as a Drama rather than a Limited Series. That, plus the first season’s massive success, has to make you hopeful!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV discussions!

While we may be waiting for some time to find out about the show’s future, we can at least say that Hahn herself is eager to keep things going. While at the Golden Globes tonight, the actress indicated to TVLine that she would love nothing more than to play Agatha Harkness again.

“Am I personally done with playing this witch? No … [With that said,] we’d have to let the powers that be make those decisions.”

Hahn did indicate that the show’s awards submission category is a hopeful sign, but that she is “in the dark” as anyone about what it means or any future conversations.

At some point this year, Disney and Marvel will likely figure this out. The thing that we can go ahead and note with confidence is that there is a Vision series in the works, albeit with a separate creative team. That can continue on a story that has been a part of the MCU for a good while now, but it does feel like there needs to be one more stamp on Agatha’s story.

Related – Be sure to see some other thoughts when it comes to the future of Agatha All Along!

Do you think that we are going to be seeing an Agatha All Along season 2 renewal happen?

What form do you think that Agatha’s future is going to take? Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do that, come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







