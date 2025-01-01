Agatha All Along season 2: Sasheer Zamata hopes for more

Is there going to be an Agatha All Along season 2 at Netflix down the road? We recognize that in some ways, it is still hard to figure out. Can the series really continue with its title character in her current form? Or, do you shift it to be about Billy’s search for Tommy?

Well, we know that there has been some curiosity surrounding the future of the Disney+ series ever since it was revealed that the show is being submitted as a drama rather than limited series. Meanwhile, we tend to think that the show’s critical and commercial success only adds to the intrigue and the potential that we do see more down the road.

Now, if nothing else, we can at least say with confidence that Sasheer Zamata, who played one of the few surviving characters from Agatha All Along in Jennifer Kale, would love to do something else. She made that very clear in an interview with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. However, at the same time she was unable to shed much light on anything going on behind the scenes.

Regardless of whether or not there is more of this particular show, it does feel pretty clear at this point that Jen has some sort of future within the larger MCU.

When are we going to find out?

Well, the honest truth here is that the folks at Disney and Marvel are not known for making some super-fast decision and we don’t imagine that they are going to do that here, either. They also may just choose to keep the future here a surprise, mostly because it could be tied in to some other project we learned more about down the line.

