Agatha All Along season 2: More hope for a renewal?

We know that at first, it appeared as though the odds of there being an Agatha All Along season 2 at Disney+ were unlikely. After all, the Kathryn Hahn series was billed as a limited one, meaning that we were meant to just have a defined beginning, middle, and end to this story.

So what in the world changed here? Well, let’s just say that it had a lot to do with both the show’s success and possibly ideas that came out of the end of this season. remember that Billy is still out there, and it feels like the search for Tommy could be a meaningful story. Even if Agatha Harkness is simply existing now in spectral form, is there any reason to think she will stay that way forever? There are certainly reasons to raise that sort of question right now.

The first bit of evidence of an Agatha All Along season 2 came from the show not being submitted as a Limited Series for awards consideration. Now, another chapter has shown up as being in potential development via industry magazine Production Weekly. Now, this does not mean 100% that more is coming, as development does not mean something is getting a green light, and plans do often change after a certain period of time.

What we can at least say here is rather simple: It makes sense to explore the possibility of more, but we don’t necessarily think that a Billy storyline would necessarily carry with it the same title as the first season. The whole Agatha All Along name could just be a placeholder for now.

Why would Marvel desperately want more?

That’s rather simple: The first season here has been immeasurably more popular than a lot of their other recent movies and TV shows. This may just be a matter of momentum.

