Survivor 48 episode 6: Who is the most vulnerable?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 48 episode 6 on CBS, we know that there is a great bit of uncertainty as to what will happen. After all, are we getting a merge? It does feel like people are about to come together; yet, at the same time, the form that takes remains to be clear.

For the time being, the big question that we do have to wonder about here is who, no matter the configuration of players at the moment, is going to be in grave danger. Some players are in better positions than others, and then you have to remember that Eva now also has an idol after being able to decipher the code that Star was struggling with.

At this point, there are really a few different people we could say are in a certain degree of danger — and, ironically, it may be everyone from the original Vula tribe. Cedrek has played a really messy game, Mary does not have a ton of allies, and Sai plays an extremely difficult game for the most part. We could see her going all the way to the end but at the same time, she could go too hard and be taken out next week.

If there’s anyone else to worry about, is it Charity? We’ve seen in the edit both before and after the tribe swap that this is someone who could be in a certain amount of danger. Does she have a lot of allies? That is something that you have to wonder about, at least for the time being. Chrissy has also ruffled feathers with Sai, and she is easily one of those people who could turn on a dime if a situation arises.

