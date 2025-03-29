Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8: EPs on big Melissa reveal

On this past episode of Yellowjackets season 3, the producers were finally kind enough to lift the veil on a big-time question: Who is Melissa?

Well, it turns out that we know now … and she is played by none other than Hilary Swank! She faked her own death following her time in the wilderness, but she was found and confronted finally by Shauna over the course of episode 8.

As great as it is to know the truth now about Melissa in the present, we know that there is also the critique that the reveal was a bit too obvious. Speaking per Deadline, co-creator Ashley Lyle even acknowledged that fans caught on rather quickly.

“At first, when we aired the first couple episodes, I felt like, ‘They’re on to us.’ … I think that a lot of people are assuming at this point that she is adult Melissa, but I saw things like, she’s an FBI agent, she’s a relative of somebody, and they were all very interesting, good guesses.”

Here is where we will give the producers a good bit of credit: Even if the Melissa reveal was obvious, they threw another good twist in here when they showed her relationship with Alex. Who saw that part coming, or that Alex does not know seemingly who she really is?

Given that Shauna literally just ripped off a part of her skin, we do tend to think that moving forward, we are going to see a great deal of chaos and confusion unfold. Will Melissa fight back? At this point, it feels like she has no choice if she wants to protect the part of the world that she loves so much.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

