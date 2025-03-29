9-1-1 star Angela Bassett on possible Nashville spin-off crossover

As some of you may be aware at this point, there is going to be another potential 9-1-1 spin-off coming to ABC. What’s the focus this time around? Think Nashville. We know the city is famous for its music, but will this show bring some other flair as well? We tend to think so.

In the past, we did see crossovers involving the flagship show and Lone Star, even though putting them together was tricky given their settings. You have to find story-related reasons for crossovers to happen, and that is not easy when a lot of emergencies are often done by local authorities.

So while it remains to be seen whether a Nashville crossover will happen, Angela Bassett seems to be game for it! See some of what the actress had to say to TV Insider on the subject:

“We have to see how we do this interstate, how are we gonna play this, what business I have over there? … But we’ll see if the FBI comes into play, if somebody runs from California to Nashville or vice versa, but yeah, you definitely could have some crossover action going on.”

These events can be fun and with that in mind, we do tend to think that the producers are going to want this to happen. Also, they absolutely will want to do what they can to give the new show a ratings boost. NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O’Donnell is the only name who has been added to the show as of yet, but that should change over the course of the next several days.

Later this spring, we should have a chance to see where both of these shows stand in the 2025-26 schedule.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

