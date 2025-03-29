Only Murders in the Building season 5: The exact roles?

Make no mistake that we are more than a little excited to see Only Murders in the Building season 5, especially when you think about the cast!

After all, just take a moment here to reflect on some of the latest names brought on board to be a part of the new season. Christoph Waltz and Renee Zellweger are two who have drawn a good many headlines already, and there could be more who follow them in the weeks and months to come.

Yet, as fantastic as it may be to know about some of the familiar faces coming on board the show this time around, one thing still remains unclear: Who all of these people are playing. Why isn’t Hulu saying anything about this?

While we could try our best to give you some sort of super-elaborate answer to this question, the simpler explanation is that they really do not have any reason to share something like this. All things considered, why would they? If you do not know who the characters are, it gives you another reason to watch? Last season, we got a little more context on some of the roles when the official trailer was dropped and at this point, we tend to think that we are going to be seeing something similar in the end. Why wouldn’t we, all things considered? That is a better way to drum up publicity for what’s coming up and in the meantime, the powers-that-be can simply be patient.

Now, let’s just hope that the season is as funny and full of various twists/turns as everything that we have had a chance to see so far.

