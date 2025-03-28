Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Is Sandra Oh more open to return?

We know that for the longest time, the odds of a Sandra Oh appearance on Grey’s Anatomy again felt slim to none. Why is that? Well, it really is as simple as her refusing time and time again to seriously consider the idea. She doesn’t need to do this for a number of reasons, especially since she has had so much success doing other things.

However, in light of the landmark drama’s 20th anniversary, it does actually seem as though she is more open to a return than before!

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly about the anniversary, Oh expressed her early stance; not only that, but she shared her take on her character texting Meredith here and there:

“I am glad for the show to use the character as they see fit. Absolutely. The character should still be there to service the story— and so, yay! … For the longest time, it has always been a hard no… I can’t stress to you enough how consciously I tried to fully process leaving. I don’t feel the need to revisit, but I also profoundly understand the audience’s love for this character, because I’ve seen it for the past 10 years. That’s the part that makes me just go, hmmm.”

While there are no clear plans to see Oh back in the near future, let’s at least go ahead and say this: We do think that leading into a possible final season, there is certainly a chance that this happens. At the very least, don’t you think that there could be talks? That’s one of the things that, at least for now, makes us excited. There is no indication that season 21 or even a possible 22 is the final one, but it is something that you have to think about at this particular moment.

