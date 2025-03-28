Platonic season 2 premiere date: March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Platonic season 2 premiere date between now and the end of March?

Well, the first thing that we really should start off here by saying that Seth Rogen is currently getting a lot of press, but it is for a totally different show in The Studio on Apple TV+. Both programs are comedies, but also rather different when it comes to the stories that they deliver. We really enjoyed the first season of Platonic back when it aired, but was a rather long time ago — almost two years! Are we about to have it back?

Well, we should note that it is not altogether likely that the next chapter of the show is going to be airing in the immediate future, so we are not preparing ourselves for that. Instead, it makes more sense for Apple to put season 2 on in the summer so that they have something else that they can air after The Studio ends. Filming for the new season is already done, so that is not something that you have to be concerned about at all.

So what more is coming up here story-wise?

Well, it’s just say that there is likely going to be at least some other sort of mid-life crisis since Platonic does it so well. Also, remember that season 1 ended in such a way that makes us feel like Rogen’s character of Will is about to get married. Does that mean that Sylvia (Rose Byrne) is going to help? It feels, at least for now, like there is going to be a reasonably good chance of that.

