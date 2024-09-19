Platonic season 2: Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney cast

Just in case we weren’t excited enough about Platonic season 2 at Apple TV+, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney have come on board.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see the three former Saturday Night Live cast members all recurring on the upcoming batch of episodes. There is no information now about the roles that they are going to play, but this is still pretty darn notable. Not only were these three a part of SNL at the same time, but it feels like they all have a pretty solid bond. Mooney and Bryant even exited the show in the same episode!

As for what the second season of Platonic is going to look like, remember that the first season ended with Will moving to San Diego and, eventually, we learned that he is going to be getting married. Is Sylvia going to be the wedding planner? This is a job that she has taken on after deciding to no longer be an attorney.

The producers of Platonic have already stated that they have no real intention of shifting the show away from its central focus, which is to have Will and Sylvia go through a lot of chaotic situations as friends. They are working to take the “will they or won’t they?” off the board with these two, while still also creating drama around the perception others have towards them.

Honestly, this is not a show that needs to change a lot to get us excited; instead, we’re just going to be happy if they continue to give us some awkward situations and plenty of laughs. This does not have to be any more complicated than this.

