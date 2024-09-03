Platonic season 2 premiere date: A September 2024 update

Now that we’re getting into the month of September, is there other great news on Platonic season 2 coming up soon? We’d love that!

However, it is also pretty clear at this point that the producers and cast behind the Seth Rogen – Rose Byrne series are in no hurry to make more happen on Apple TV+. The first season was a success, but it was also pretty specific when it came to the story it wanted to tell. This is about a friendship between Will and Sylvia that is simply that: A friendship. There are no overt romantic undertones and that was the goal here from the start. Nobody is trying to force anything more into the equation here. The goal for season 2 is likely to ensure that the same vibe is there, but also there is a specific reason to pick up the story of these characters. (After all, Will moved to San Diego at the end of season 1.)

Because so little has been said publicly about the second season of Platonic at the moment, we have a hard time imagining that there is a lot of other info that is going to be released soon. That obviously includes a premiere date as at this point, we would be surprised if there was a lot of info about the new season until next year. That’s also when we are currently expecting to see more episodes eventually arrive.

Story-wise the biggest question that we have entering the new season is honestly rather simple: Is there going to be a way to evolve the show, one where Will and Sylvia are going to be able to move past some of their inherently toxic tendencies? Sure, they have a lot of fun together … but they also cause a lot of chaos as well.

