Platonic season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now deep into the month of August, is there more good news on the horizon with Platonic season 2 over on Apple TV+?

Obviously, we should start out here by reminding everyone how great season 1 was to watch from start to finish. Did it redefine television? No, but it was a funny, memorable comedy that allowed a lot of characters to have great opportunities to shine. Sometimes, you don’t need anything more than that. Also, the title spells it out clearly that this is not a show about whether or not Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne) are getting together. We had our conspiracies about the season 1 finale suggesting there could be feelings there, but the writers are not going in that direction. The show isn’t trying to do anything altogether shocking there. Instead, season 2 is going to feature more antics with some of the main characters and we’re pretty darn sure there will be more laugh-out-loud moments along the way.

So are we close to getting more news when it comes to a premiere date? We’d love to say that but in reality, there is no real evidence of it as of yet. It does seem like the second season is likely not coming until 2025 and by virtue of that, you are going to be waiting for months most likely to get some more news about it.

Personally, we would not be shocked if a big chunk of the season is about Sylvia coming down to San Diego to help plan Will’s wedding — it would be a perfect way to bring these characters back around each other after he moved at the end of the season. Also, a lot of the best comedies out there take place within a condensed amount of time.

