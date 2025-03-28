The Pitt season 1 episode 13: Noah Wyle on Robby’s breakdown

If there is any one takeaway that we have following the events of The Pitt season 1 episode 13, it is that the show can be pretty darn diabolical. How else do you explain what we saw in the closing minutes with Dr. Robby?

For the past twelve episodes, we have seen the doctor do his best to manage one of the most horrific days possible, one where he lost multiple patients and dealt with someone in David who may or may not be out to kill a number of women he feels has wronged him. Then, there was everything that happened with the mass-casualty event, and the fear that David is somehow responsible for all of this.

Robby finally broke down in the same room (with the cartoon walls) that housed many patients during the pandemic, and this gut-wrenching moment was technically foreshadowed earlier this season. Still, that did not make watching it any easier!

Speaking to TV Insider, Noah Wyle himself had the following to say about doing this extremely difficult sequence, and how it was in some ways a release from a lot of the season:

“I, many times during the course of the season, had to suppress that wellspring of emotion and find other ways of channeling it because it was ever present through most of filming for me. So I looked at that date as almost like a release date. That was the day I finally got to unload what the character had been carrying the whole time. So in a very kind of masochistic way that actors look at things like this, I looked forward to that day with great relish and really enjoyed it.”

We will also say this: We may have seen the best performance ever from Wyle within this episode. We can’t speak to whether or not he will get an Emmy nomination, but he should.

