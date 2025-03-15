The Pitt season 1 finale spoilers: Will all loose ends be tied up?

At this point, we do recognize that we are into the home stretch of The Pitt — there are only four more episodes to go!

What is interesting about the show at this point is that for Robby and some of the characters on the series, they are operating under the idea that they have a twelve-hour shift. However, at the same time, there are fifteen episodes in the season. That means that something could be happening that extends the doctors’ stay in the hospital, and that charts with the shooting that happened at the concert in episode 11. We have a hard time thinking that anyone will be able to go home just yet.

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer John Wells does note that we could be seeing the shift extended; meanwhile, he also cautions that not all loose ends will be tied up:

“One of the premises of the show is that for emergency room personnel, you work a shift, whether a 12-hour shift that extends into 15 hours or whether it’s just a straight 12, and you go home and those patients are no longer your patients and you come back and you start over the next day … So I think one of the things that’s going to be shocking for the audience is they go home and there are going to be a certain number of stories and patients that haven’t been resolved yet.”

Much like we have seen for much of the series, it does appear as though The Pitt is leaning hard on realism and really, that should not come as much of a shock to anyone. They want this to feel authentic and we get that — we’re just happy that a season 2 has already been confirmed.

