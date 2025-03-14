The Pitt season 1 episode 12 spoilers: The ER crisis

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Pitt season 1 episode 12 on Max next week, let’s just say this: Everything could change. After all, we are at a point where much of the entire ER could be in crisis mode due to an active shooter at a local concert.

We first saw the concert storyline thrust into the spotlight this week, especially since both Robby’s adoptive son-of-sorts attend with his girlfriend. This was obviously meant to be a fun escape for the two, but then the news broke about the shooting. Who caused it? It is possible that it is David given what we have heard about him over the course of the season. Yet, at he same time we are not in a spot where anything is guaranteed.

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, it does not seem as though Robby or anyone else is going to have a whole lot of time to actively think about this. Instead, they are just in this perilous situation where you have one emergency after the other and the entire pace of the show is going to change. This means that some of the interns are going to be thrown immediately into the fire and all of a sudden, there is no time or space for them to really think about anything petty.

Is this the sort of emergency that could force Langdon back to work? That feels possible, just as it also feels possible that we’re going to see Shawn Hatosy come back here in the role of Jack Abbott. We saw him at the start of the season and now, he’s being thrown back into the action.

What are you the most interested in seeing as we move into The Pitt season 1 episode 12?

To you think that we’re going to see Robby be able to keep the hospital together at this point? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

