The Pitt season 1 episode 11: Is Dana leaving the hospital?

Is there any chance at all that The Pitt season 1 episode 11 is going to be a grand farewell for Dana as a character?

Well, let’s just say this for a moment here — there is a legitimate reason for concern at this point. This is a woman who was just punched at the conclusion of this past episode and by virtue of that, you can make the easy argument that she is ready to move on. This is not an easy place to work, and Dana has also made a point that Doug was far from the first terrible person to step into that ER and abuse the staff.

So will this character really be saying goodbye for good? Let’s just say that for now, it does feel like there is a legitimate chance of it being the case. Speaking to TV Insider, here is what Katherine LaNasa (who plays the character) had to say:

“That’s the big crisis … As long as you see me on the screen from the moment that she gets hit, that informs the rest of my journey. It’s, I think, where I’ve built my identity, and I think I do go back to work, and I stay there because I can’t deal with going home. I know that when I go home, I’m going to have to deal with, can I continue to go back to a place where I get hit and the grief around that my whole life is that my whole sense of purpose is around that and just pulled out from under me in that one moment.”

In the end, we’re going to do our best to root for Dana to stay, especially since Robby honestly needs all of the help that he can! Consider what has already happened when it comes to both Langdon and Collins already…

What did you think about the events of The Pitt season 1 episode 11 overall?

