9-1-1 season 8 episode 12: Ryan Guzman on Eddie, Buck

We know that there are still multiple episodes left of 9-1-1 season 8 — and with that in mind, what is ahead for Eddie and Buck?

Well, if there is one thing that we can say at this point, it is that the story is sure to get complicated … especially based on where Buck is at emotionally. Does he have romantic feelings for his best friend or not? That is something that he has to confront based on recent conversations, and we tend to think the situation has only gotten more tricky based on Eddie now being away. That could seemingly bring a certain amount of longing to the forefront … or at least that is what we would think.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Of course, for Eddie all of this is hard to think about since it’s not really something that is on his mind at all. How can it be, given that he does not know anything about it? Here is at least some of what Ryan Guzman himself had to say about the situation to TVLine:

“That’s his own obstacle … I guess I can pull from real life. I’ve had certain individuals in my life that are friends of mine, and it never crossed my mind whether they liked me or not, but I’ve come to find out that they did. And it did kind of cause awkwardness, more for them than for me. That’s an internal struggle that I don’t wish on anybody.”

In the end, we would love more information on this story at some point this season — at least when it comes to Buck’s feelings! Of course, at the same time we’re well-aware of the fact that nothing within the larger 9-1-1 universe is ever hurried, so this may take some time.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on 9-1-1, including what more could be coming

What did you think about the events of 9-1-1 season 8 episode 12?

Were you glad to at least get an update on Eddie’s life in Texas? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







