9-1-1 season 8 episode 13 promo: A bus hostage crisis

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to dive more into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 13 — so what will the overall story be?

Well, if there is one thing that we know at this point, it is that we are starting to get closer to the finale and by virtue of that, things are going to get crazy. How can they not? Every story could have its own added weight, and we know that a hostage crisis aboard a bus will be top priority in the immediate future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Ultimately, we know that we’ve seen plenty of hostage-related storylines across shows over the years. However, at the same time we do tend to think that 9-1-1 always tends to do them better than most. Why? Well, a lot of that starts with making some of the crises as big and as crazy as humanly possible. This is a situation that starts off dangerous, but could end up being even more so when a member of the 118 ends up being more directly involved.

In the midst of yet another rescue story, we do still have a number of other questions. Take, for example, whether we are going to see Eddie continue to stay in Texas or not. We got a chance to see an update of the life that he’s building there, but we do still think that he misses being in California. It really is going to come down to whether or not he can really fix things with Christopher, largely because (and understandably so) this is going to be his priority for the immediate future. Almost everything else is going to be secondary to him, at least at this particular moment in time … and we also understand why that is the case.

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 13 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







