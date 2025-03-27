The Hunting Party season 1 episode 9 promo: Cracking the code

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive more into The Hunting Party with season 1 episode 9. So what more can we say about what’s to come?

Well if you are not aware already, this installment (titled “Tom Beecher”) is the penultimate one of the season — what transpires here is, of course, going to carry through through to the finale. We imagine that there could be a hint or two about the larger Pit mystery but at the same time, the latest promo still puts the next killer case front and center.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional reviews!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the new The Hunting Party preview that is really all about Bex and the rest of the team trying to decipher an extremely difficult code, one that could be tied to some lives eventually being saved. We probably do not have to tell you at this point how challenging figuring this out may be, but it will be fun to watch characters in the process of securing some answers.

One way or another, we’re sure that there will be eventually some resolution … and we will also see exactly how that extends into whatever is coming on the other side. It is certainly our feeling that this is one of those shows that deserves a big reveal in the finale, one that allows Bex to learn more of the truth while at the same time, setting the table for something more down the line. We do tend to think that a story like this is more than capable of pulling off both.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on this episode of The Hunting Party and what you can expect

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 1 episode 9?

How much information do you think we are going to learn by the end here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







