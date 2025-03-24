The Hunting Party season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

As you brace yourselves now for the arrival of The Hunting Party season 1 episode 9 on NBC next week, there are many things to look towards.

First and foremost, can you believe that we are close to the end of the season already? There are only two installments left and within those, we imagine that there is a lot that we could learn both about the Pit, the prisoners, and then Bex and the team itself. We do not exactly think that we are going to be getting full answers on everything this season, but hopefully, we’ll at least accrue a few more pieces of into to get us excited. (There is no official renewal at the moment, but we’re trying to be cautious optimistic.)

Below, you can check out the full The Hunting Party season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some additional insight on what lies ahead:

03/31/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Bex and the team hunt their most depraved serial killer yet, Tom Beecher, who seeks pleasure in other people’s pain. TV-14

Is Tom Beecher really going to be as dangerous as he appears to be on paper? In theory, we would argue that the simple answer here is yes, mostly because that is almost what you should want at this point! We know that the desire for answers is a real central point of the show, but it is equally valuable that you do get a few standalone cases that are memorable in their own way. That is what encourages people to watch week to week, and The Hunting Party needs to be able to keep some sort of balancing act in the event that it is able to come back for another season.

Hopefully, we will hear more about a renewal between now and when the finale arrives — otherwise, we could be waiting in limbo…

