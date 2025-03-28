Is SWAT new tonight on CBS, March 28, 2025?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Of course, we’d like nothing more than to get more of the Shemar Moore drama soon. Are we about to get it?

Well, without further ado, it does feel right that we go ahead and share the bad news: Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a little while longer. there is no new episode on the air tonight. What is the reason for that? Well, let’s just say that once again, the reason is due to the NCAA Tournament and the entirety of the primetime lineup is off. Luckily, though, you are going to see the Shemar Moore series back moving into April 4.

So what exactly does lie ahead here? Let’s just say that “Hail Mary” is going to have yet another big action-packed story. Meanwhile, you are also going to see some great guest stars as well. Check out the latest synopsis for additional insight:

“Hail Mary” – The abduction and brutal torture of two college football stars puts SWAT on the trail of a violent drug dealer looking to extract vengeance for a drug deal gone bad, while Deacon’s heroics bring unexpected attention, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. NBA All-Star Kenny Smith and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice guest star.

The funniest thing to us about Smith appearing is that at this point, we know him more for being on TNT broadcasts than his actual playing career. Yet, we know he’ll have a big personality and by virtue of that, bring some entertainment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

