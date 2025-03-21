Is SWAT new tonight on CBS, March 21, 2025?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Well, we do not think that anyone should be surprised by the fact there is a lot of demand for more. The question just comes down to when we are going to have a chance to see the rest of the Shemar Moore series play out.

Without further ado, we should just go ahead and note that we are going to be waiting for a while. At the time of this writing, the plan appears to be for the show to return on Friday, April 4. However, there is not too much we can share when it comes to what is ahead there.

So what can we do instead? Well, earlier this week CBS did share some more information about the upcoming series finale, which is going to be a two-hour event on May 16. You can learn more about the story below…

Part One, “Ride or Die” – When an auto carrier truck gets hijacked by a high-speed crew, Hondo encounters a ghost from his past – a violent car thief thought to be long-dead. As the brutal road warriors tear across L.A. in pursuit of a mysterious $60 million car, Hondo’s old rivalry reignites, and he’s forced to confront a long-held fear. Also, Gamble is thrust into a personal crisis when her brother, Leon, becomes tangled in the investigation, putting Gamble’s SWAT future in jeopardy, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of S.W.A.T., Friday, May 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Part Two, “Return to Base” – The SWAT team undertakes its final mission when a violent crew of ex-pat Russian mercenaries holds Los Angeles hostage after planting hundreds of hidden explosives across the city in a bid to extort the release of their brutal leader, Dmitri Rykov. When Rykov is brought to SWAT for safekeeping, SWAT HQ comes under attack, forcing Hondo and 20-Squad to fight for their very survival, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of S.W.A.T., Friday, May 16 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

While this may be the end of the line for SWAT, let’s note that Moore and the producers may still want more. It could just be down to another network of streaming service to pick it back up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

