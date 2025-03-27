NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 15: More on ‘From the Ashes’

As some of you are more than likely aware at this point, you are going to be seeing NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 15 on the air come March 31. What more can we actually say about the story here?

Well, first and foremost, it is 100% worth noting that we’re looking at another Mike Franks spotlight. Even though Narrator Gibbs noted that the main purpose for his story is Lala Dominguez, at the same time we are learning quite a bit about his mentor, as well. Franks was someone who helped show Gibbs how to investigate cases, but also some of the challenges when you are personally involved. The story that lies within “From the Ashes” is going to be a prime example of that.

To get some other insight now on what else is ahead, be sure to see the full NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 15 synopsis below:

“From the Ashes” – The team investigates the brutal murder of a military sergeant found burned in her car, a case Franks suspects could have a connection to the assault of his estranged wife, Tish, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, March 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the things that we are curious about here is clearly how far Mike is going to go, largely due to the fact that we’re talking about something so personal. He could easily go outside of the likes but if that happens, is anything going to be done? At the very least, this is something you have to wonder about.

