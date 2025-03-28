Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, March 28, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that it was off last week due to the NCAA Tournament, but is that continuing here?

Well, let’s just say that at this point, we are not in a place where we have to beat around the bush all that much. After all, there is no new episode tonight; luckily, though, we are going to see a new installment shortly after the fact. Next week you are going to see the series back and beyond just that, there is also going to be one on April 11, as well!

Do you want to learn a little bit more about what is ahead? Then be sure to check out the synopses below…

Season 3 episode 16, “Dirty Money” – Bode and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox, investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Morena Baccarin stars as Sheriff Mickey Fox, and W. Earl Brown stars as Wes Fox, Mickey’s estranged father and Sharon’s stepfather who runs an illegal marijuana business, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, the upcoming spin-off that expands the world of FIRE COUNTRY. SHERIFF COUNTRY is set to premiere in the 2025-2026 TV season.

Season 3 episode 17, “Fire and Ice” – The station 42 crew responds to a ski resort accident after a chair lift malfunctions, and Vince struggles to connect with his father, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. GRAMMY®-nominated country star Jelly Roll guest stars as Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict who is in the process of turning his life around.

Remember now that there are only 20 episodes for Fire Country this season and with that in mind, we do think that the writers are going to have to build towards an endgame and pretty soon.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3 episode 16, including what is coming after the fact?

