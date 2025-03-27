Is Found new tonight on NBC, March 27, 2025?

Is Found new tonight on NBC? After everything that happened on the drama series last week, we understand wanting more and soon.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with a dose of the bad news — namely, there is no installment tonight. The network is instead running a marathon of Suits LA in an effort to get more people watching the show. The good news here is that the Shanola Hampton show is going to be coming back on April 3, and there could be several installments still to come with mysteries, reveals, and a whole lot more.

So what is the future going to hold for the show? Well, to better set the stage for what lies ahead, we have synopses below for all three of these episodes. Go ahead and consider this a good foundation.

Season 2 episode 17, “Missing While Manipulated” – 04/03/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : An emotional father takes drastic measures to find his missing son, causing Gabi to be caught in his crosshairs. M&A races against the clock to uncover the truth. Margaret makes a shocking revelation about Sir’s accomplice. TV-14″

Season 2 episode 18, “Missing While Heather” – 04/10/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When severe weather causes mayhem across D.C., M&A is impacted by the effects of the storm as their search for Heather escalates. Margaret confronts a familiar face in connection to Jamie’s abduction. Zeke and Lacey’s relationship is tested. TV-14

Season 2 episode 19, “Missing While a Casualty” – 04/14/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : M&A attempts to find a father who was reported deceased and is the only viable organ donor for his ailing son. New details around Sir’s accomplice fuels the manhunt for their arrest. Details of Jaime’s childhood kidnapping are revealed. TV-14

Now, let’s just hope that at some point over the next several weeks, there is a chance that a season 3 is announced. Otherwise, we’re going to be watching the show with a lot of anxiety as we move forward.

