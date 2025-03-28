Bosch: Legacy season 3: Titus Welliver on closure, resolution

As many of you at this point may be well-aware, the first four episodes of Bosch: Legacy have officially arrived at Prime Video. We’ve seen some loose ends from season 2 be tied up and yet, at the same time more crazy stuff could be coming! That is something that, at least for now, we are more or less anticipating. Why wouldn’t we at this particular point in time?

So as we do start to prepare for the series to wind down, it makes a lot of sense for everyone to better understand how incredible this journey has been. The original Bosch first aired years ago on Prime Video featuring Titus Welliver front and center, and it really helped to get Amazon on the map for streaming content. This then moved into Legacy, and even though this show is ending, we know a Renee Ballard spin-off is coming! Titus will also be around on that series in some form.

Speaking to TV Insider, Welliver reflected on his overall experience — but also noted that longtime fans should be happy with how the story ends:

I can honestly say there was never a day that I would report for work that I didn’t have a smile on my face, and that I didn’t feel blessed and filled with immense gratitude to be able to go to work with these people. I’ve always felt that the character, and certainly in the books, the older this character gets, the more interesting [he becomes], because Bosch doesn’t necessarily evolve in the way that some characters do. He evolves in a different way. But the older that he gets and the more vulnerable, he becomes more dangerous. And we really tapped into that with this third and final season of Legacy. I think we penetrate a membrane that the audience has always had questions about.

We’ve heard in the past that Amazon could always revisit the property, so you never know what the future holds! So long as people keep watching, there is always a chance everyone involved wants to do more with these characters.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

