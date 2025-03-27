Is Matlock new tonight on CBS, March 27, 2025?

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? We are more than aware of the fact that the Kathy Bates series was off the air last week due in part to March Madness. So is the madness, pun intended, now at an end?

Well, let us begin here by getting the (unfortunate) bad news out of the way here: The show is off the air again tonight. What’s the reasoning for that? Well, it is rather simple, as the NCAA Tournament is continuing for a little while longer. The plan is at least for more Matlock to be coming on the air moving into April 3, and there is plenty of good stuff coming after that. For those who are currently unaware, the finale is currently set to air on April 17 as a two-hour event.

So while we will save some finale details for later on, we do want to go ahead and share some scoop! Take a look at more details for both of the upcoming episodes below…

Season 1 episode 16, “The Johnson Case” – Olympia tries to impress the partnership board by taking on a complicated murder case, on MATLOCK, Thursday, April 3 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 17, “I Was That, Too” – A pregnant woman asks for Olympia’s help obtaining a divorce from her husband, whose family is a client of the firm, on MATLOCK, Thursday, April 10 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

