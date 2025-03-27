Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS, March 27, 2025?

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? We know that the comedy was off last week for the NCAA Tournament, so is that about to continue?

Well, unfortunately, here is where we do have to swoop in here and share some of the bad news. Once more, the series is off the air due to college basketball. Luckily, the good news is that you are going to see it return on April 3, and there will also be an installment coming on April 10 to go along with it! Both of these should bring a lot of laughs, but why not hope for a few surprises at the same time?

Now if you look below, you can get more info about both of these episodes, which also gives you a chance to see a little bit of romance for a certain character…

Season 4 episode 17, “His Girl Shiki” – Pete makes good on his promise to find someone for Sasappis by bringing in a wisecracking 1940s screenwriter who also has the ability to roam, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 3 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 4 episode 18, “Smooching and Smushing” – Jay, Sam and the ghosts attempt to fix the ghost trap in hopes of getting Sasappis across the ghost boundary to visit his longtime crush, Shiki, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 10 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Remember that even after this season, there are two more chapters of the show coming — in other words, you have the rare ability here to sit back and relax without concern over the future.

