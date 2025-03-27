Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS, 3/27?

Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS? Of course, we still understand anyone out there looking for more of the series and soon.

Alas, this is where we do have to come in here and share the bad news once again: For the second straight week, the sitcom will not be on the air. The reason here is the same as it was the week prior, as this has everything to do with the presence of NCAA college basketball. Everything will luckily change on April 3, and you will see a number of stories leading up to the finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now on what is to come in the next two episodes, check out the synopses below — if you have not seen them already:

Season 1 episode 15, “Goddess of the Music Store” – Georgie helps Connor impress his new crush, while Mandy, Audrey and Jim struggle to butt out of Connor’s love life, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, April 3 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 16, “Baby Fight” – Georgie and Mandy worry they’re not on the same page when they disagree about having another kid, and Mary, Jim and Audrey struggle to stay out of it, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, April 10 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. YOUNG SHELDON star Zoe Perry returns as Mary, and Matt Hobby returns as Pastor Jeff.

As for what lies ahead on the other side of this, let’s just remind you that there is a season 2 already ordered! While the finale will of course have some big moments, there is something exciting that comes with knowing we will see more on the other side.

Is there anything more you want to see on the next Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage episode when the show returns?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







