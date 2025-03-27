The Last of Us season 2: Pedro Pascal on emotional stories

For those of you who are very much familiar with the world of The Last of Us, then you know that season 2 could be painful. For those not familiar, let’s just say this: You are going to see one of the gut-wrenching stories you have seen on TV for quite some time. Some time has passed for Joel and Ellie since the end of season 1 and in that time, the two will have built a new life for themselves.

So, are they going to be in a good spot when season 2 picks up years later? Maybe, but it will not last for long. Threats new and old could emerge, and the bond between the two will be tested.

Of course, it would be wonderful to sit here and say that all actors can separate their life from their work, but that is difficult! Speaking to Variety, Pedro Pascal himself noted that doing the show was very difficult for him this time around:

“My mindset was grateful to be back and yet, at the same time, this experience, more than any other I’ve had, is hard for me to separate what the characters are going through and how it makes me feel, in a way that isn’t very healthy. And so I kind of feel their pain.”

We do think that a lot of the pain is tied to the bond that he and Bella Ramsey have formed, but also the long shooting days and constant tragedy. Remember the sorrow in Joel’s life before he even met Ellie — that has defined him, and that is without even noting the big lie that he told that the conclusion of season 1.

