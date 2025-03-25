The Last of Us season 2: Kaitlyn Dever on Abby casting

As we head into the season 2 premiere of The Last of Us next month, can you say without question that Kaitlyn Dever is essential to the story? Well, from our point of view, the character of Abby may be the catalyst for almost everything.

If you are familiar with the video-game series already, then you know a few more things about what is ahead. For those who don’t know the source material, let’s just say that she could be a central antagonist — albeit a really complicated one. We know that there were strong reactions when Dever was brought on board, mostly due to the fact that she is different physically than the character looks in the games. However, we have a lot of confidence that the producers are going to deliver on this one way or another.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Dever said the following about eventually landing this role after being in consideration once upon a time to play Ellie, a role that eventually went to Bella Ramsey:

“I was really excited to see it as a show and Bella did such an amazing job and the two of them, Bella and Pedro, do something so magical in the first season that I was honestly just a fan. So when it came back around into my life, it almost felt like, oh, this was always meant to be in my life, just in a different way, and that felt really cool.”

What does add to our own general curiosity about the new season here is rather simple, mostly in that the story of the second game could be spread out into at least two seasons. By virtue of that, how are the producers going to play up Abby’s story? Will there be more backstory here than we get in the games?

What are the most eager to see from Abby moving into The Last of Us season 2 on HBO?

