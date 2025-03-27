The Amazing Race 37 episode 4: Who got the Driver’s Seat?

Tonight on CBS, The Amazing Race 37 episode 4 introduced a new twist into the game in the Driver’s Seat. With that, how did it work?

Well, it makes sense here to try and get more into what the actual mechanics of this were. One team arrived first to the board, and they were basically able to assigned different weights for the remaining teams in the accompanying task — some of their competitors were given an easier road, and others were royally screwed over.

In the end, Jonathan & Ana were the ones to actually make it to the board first, and the resulting actions proved to be almost nothing short of a gameplay disaster. For starters, they ended up using the Express Pass for themselves, which allowed them to take off before any other team could tell them off for their choices. Also, they ended up penalizing Bernie & Carrigain far more than they needed to, since they could’ve just assigned the difficult weight to themselves since they were going to skip the task anyway.

Ultimately, Bernie & Carrigain were actually the team eliminated this week — while this may not have been the only reason why, it did not help!

The aftermath of this twist

We’re not sure that the Driver’s Seat will be revisited, mostly because there is not that much anyone really gains from being a part of it. Jonathan & Ana don’t really build any trust by not punishing some teams, and end up being targeted by others as a result. Add to this the fact that they were already a threat … and yeah, it’s a problem.

The other major observation here is that given they were already in the lead and had assigned themselves a small load for the challenge, they did not effectively use their Express Pass. It does remain to be seen if this is one of those choices that comes back to bite them later on.

