The Rookie season 7 spoilers: What does Monica return mean?

On last night’s episode of The Rookie season 7, we had a chance to see a pretty enormous reveal when it comes to Monica. As it turns out, she’s back! This is someone well-known for wrecking havoc, and she’s also happy to use other people to ensure that happens.

So how insane are things going to get from this character moving forward? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that this could be a story that sticks around until the very end of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what cast member Richard T. Jones had to say about what lies ahead:

I think we start seeing it develop little by little until the finale, and then the finale we see a lot more, and then we actually see who’s behind the whole [thing].

For the time being, nothing is altogether confirmed when it comes to the future of the show, but the good news to remember here is that the show is that it is hard to really imagine it being canceled at some other point in the near future.

Now as we do move forward, we do hope that there is going to be another appearance from Monica and if it happens, we 100% hope that it is going to come as a surprise. Sure, we know that she is out there, but what is she going to do? How will she plan things out moving forward? There is so much to be excited about and in general, it is our feeling that there will be a lot of action and emotion.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Rookie now, including what else is coming

What do you think Monica’s return will mean on The Rookie moving forward?

Do you think that we are going to see the character again before the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







