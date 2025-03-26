The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 4: The breakup plan

As many of you may be aware, this weekend is going to bring The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 4 on the air. So, just what can you expect to see from start to finish?

For everyone out there who has been looking for more Baby Billy on the show, let’s just say that you’re going to be pleased. Walton Goggins is going to be making yet another appearance as the iconic character, and it also seems as though he is coming on board here with a pretty specific goal: Causing more chaos in the family.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full preview that raises a big question: Is there any way at all that Eli and Lori get split up? Well, a lot of people may be motivated to try and make it happen. Jesse is still struggling with the idea, whereas other characters are going to balance this new relationship with some of their favorite topics: Themselves.

What makes the entire fiasco ahead all the more exciting is the oh-so-simple fact that a lot of this is going to be happening in the midst of a gathering at the lake house. Basically, this is almost the Gemstones’ version of what happens when the entire Roy family on Succession gets together. Nothing ever ends in the way in which you think.

Because this is the final season of the show, you also have to sit here and remember that Danny McBride and the whole team are going to deliver a number of other surprises. We do think the end will leave you wanting more … and that is almost always a good thing.

