The White Lotus season 3 episode 7: Natasha Rothwell’s tease

If you are not presently aware, The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 is the penultimate one of the season — and everything is hitting the fan.

When it comes to theories, we know there are plenty all about the shooting we saw at the start of the season. There is a possibility that Greg is out to kill Belinda; or, you can argue that the authorities are showing up to take out Timothy. Is it also possible that Rick does not kill Jim, only for Jim to turn around and kill him back at the resort? These are all possibilities, but there are certainly a few others that are well-worth thinking about at the same time.

Speaking in a new interview right now with TVLine, here is at least some of what Natasha Rothwell had to say when it comes to how this story could conclude:

“I fancy myself a pretty good sleuth … Law & Order was my bread and butter growing up … [But[ even though I was reading the scripts, and I think I know where it’s going, I had no idea. I think audiences are going to be so surprised.”

What sort of clues are out there?

Well, when it comes to the shooting itself, we do think it is worth noting that Gaitok currently has the gun back after Tim stole it from the security office. Meanwhile, we know that Rick is in possession of a weapon, and the people responsible for the robbery earlier this season are still out there. You can argue that there are still a ton of possibilities out there, but we do tend to think that once we see the end of the season, everything will start to make more sense.

