The White Lotus season 3 episode 7: Star on ‘bonkers’ story

As we prepare to see The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 on HBO this weekend, how can you best prepare yourself?

Well, it really feels right at this point to say that just about everything has come to a head. Rick may be out to kill Jim, Timothy could be arrested at almost any moment, and we’re not sure Saxon or Lochlan will ever be the same again. That’s without even mentioning the party that could be happening at Gary’s place, where a number of people may congregate.

Of course, you are not going to get too many specific spoilers now as to what lies ahead from here on out. Yet, in a chat on The Drew Barrymore Show, here is some of what Patrick Schwarzenegger had to say:

[Creator Mike White] slowly reels you in. The first episodes are very building the characters, building the storyline … [and building] Thailand, the aesthetics. And then everything explodes.

How it all explodes remains to be seen, but we know at least that there is going to be some sort of gunfight at the end of the season. That was in the premiere, and the only good news is that Belinda’s son Zion is safe at least during the early part of it. Timothy no longer has the gun thanks to Gaitok, but could he get it back? Meanwhile, Gaitok could end up shooting the wrong person given that he does not have a lot of training — he’s only just learned how to fire it!

We recognize that White has crafted a number of comedic endings on The White Lotus over the years. Yet, can’t you argue that he will go in a more comedic direction this time?

