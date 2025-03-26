Chicago PD season 12 episode 17: A new Atwater, Val story

As we look towards Chicago PD season 12 episode 17 on NBC next week, it is clear that there are several reasons for excitement. Of course, you are going to have another intense story as we’ve gotten used to over the years. Beyond just that, we are also going to see some sort of update on Atwater and Val.

One of the things that we have seen the police drama do over the past few seasons is give a number of cast members season-long arcs. Even if you don’t see much from them for a little while, they almost always return to keep things going.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what awaits Atwater and Val here? Well, the Chicago PD season 12 episode 17 synopsis indicates that not only could things get complicated, but it could happen pretty darn fast:

04/02/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The search for the suspect in a shooting uncovers a surprising personal connection to Atwater and Val, raising questions about their relationship status. TV-14

Is there a chance that this story could bring a certain measure of closure? In theory sure, but the reality here is that there are still a number of episodes still to come after the fact. There could be a chance to have another Atwater story before the season ends!

What we will at least say for now is that following the events of episode 17, you are going to see a brief hiatus on April 9. Following that, it appears as though Chicago PD and the rest of the franchise will return on April 16, and hopefully there will not be any other breaks in the action along the way.

Related – Go ahead and get some of the latest news on Chicago Fire, including when we will see Eamonn Walker as Boden again

What are you most excited to see when Chicago PD season 12 episode 17 airs next week?

Have any big predictions when it comes to Atwater and Val? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







