Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 3/26/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? After a break, what more can we also say about both Chicago PD and Chicago Fire?

Well, there is no reason to delay just about anything here, so let’s just go ahead and pass along the good news — you will see the three series back in a matter of hours! There are so man good things that you can expect to see in here, whether it be a personal story for Sharon or Pascal dealing with some major grief in the midst of what happened at the end of the last episode with Monica’s death.

Want to get more news about all three of the shows now? Well, without further ado, be sure to check out the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 16, “Poster Child” – 03/26/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : When her former patient returns to Med, Goodwin learns that time doesn’t heal all wounds. Frost and Charles treat a patient struggling with his sexuality. Lenox and Abrams work to save a woman who has been in a coma for 20 years. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 16, “In the Rubble” – 03/26/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the face of adversity, Pascal searches for justice. Violet struggles to write a letter to Carver. Damon returns to the floater pool hoping to secure a permanent spot at 51. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 16, “Seen and Unseen” – 03/26/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Burgess’s memory recall is put to the test following a deadly incident at her local diner. TV-14

After these episodes air…

Based on what NBC is currently sharing when it comes to their schedule, you are going to see new episodes of all three of them on April 2! There could be a short hiatus after that and from there, we are crossing our fingers and hoping that there will be new installments the rest of the way…

What are you most eager to see moving into tonight’s Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD?

