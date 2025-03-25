Chicago Fire season 13 episode 16: Pascal’s grieving process

Tomorrow night on NBC, you are going to be seeing Chicago Fire season 13 episode 16 come on the show after a long wait. With that, what can you expect to see?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that there is really one thing that will stand out above the rest entering this installment: Dom Pascal in grieving. This is someone who just lost Monica, and given their long history, he is not going to take that well. He is meant to be in this position of authority and with that, you’d want to think that he is going to handle everything that is thrown at him in a somewhat-okay fashion. However, we know that life is not that easy — and a lot of times, it can actually be quite messy.

Speaking to TVLine all about what you can expect to see from here, Dermot Mulroney had the following to say:

Well, it’s really been tough, difficult acting, just quite frankly. Of course, that’s what I was hoping for. But man, they didn’t pull any punches, did they? So the viewer will go through the grieving process with Pascal, and it’s really bumpy, to be quite honest. As expected, maybe, if you know him, he goes back to work as part of how to get through the sudden loss of his wife, and like I said, it doesn’t go that smoothly. So some of the episodes upcoming, you’ll see him make some tough choices, not all of them the best, and really has trouble controlling his emotions. Those are really challenging episodes. The scenes that I’m in, I worked so closely with this incredible cast, so every time I talk [as] Pascal, I see all of their faces in their character, and I’m so touched to be a part of this core, with this ensemble.

Just from what Dermot is saying here, we have a hard time thinking that all will be resolved right away. Instead, we could be waiting a while to get some answers. Just be prepared for that now…

