Chicago Fire season 13 episode 16: After Monica’s death…

For those who are not aware, Chicago Fire season 13 episode 16 is currently set to arrive on March 26 — so what can we say?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note here that “In the Rubble” could be a pretty emotional hour, especially when it comes to Dom Pascal. What does he do following the death of Monica? Based on some of the previews for what lies ahead, it does appear as though there are some big-time emotional moments coming … and you have to be ready for that.

Luckily, NBC has done something to set the stage further in the form of a synopsis! Below, you can see the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 16 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

03/26/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the face of adversity, Pascal searches for justice. Violet struggles to write a letter to Carver. Damon returns to the floater pool hoping to secure a permanent spot at 51. TV-14

We know that Pascal’s grief is going to be a huge part of the story ahead and in the end, that makes a great deal of sense. Will he do something that destroys his career as a result of it? Well, we at least need to be aware of that in advance, and it would be foolish to not consider it for the time being.

As for the rest of the episode…

What is happening when it comes to Violet and Carver is pretty darn important when it comes to the long-term future of their relationship. We know that it seems as though he is gone for now, but is that going to remain the case here long-term? That’s just something that we will have to wait and see on…

